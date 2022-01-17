One person injured, one arrested after shooting in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was shot following a fight involving a firearm Sunday at The Corner Tap in Rock Falls, police said.

Rock Falls Police said in a media release, 49-year-old Todd M. Stillwell of Rock Falls was arrested following an investigation.

The Rock Falls Police Department responded to the reported fight involving a firearm at about 11:48 p.m. Sunday.

The person shot was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound in the hip area, and was later transported to a Rockford hospital, police said. The condition of the person is unknown at this time.

Police said Stillwell is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of a concealed carry while intoxicated.

The Rock Falls Police Department said the investigation is still on-going.

