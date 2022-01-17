Advertisement

Overcast the next two days before more arctic air returns

We will enjoy a quick warm on Tuesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - Clouds will be stubborn over the next two days so don’t expect to see much sunshine.  Temps will remain steady today staying in the 20s this morning through the afternoon.  A warm front will arrive late tonight that will warm us into the 30s on Tuesday, but clouds will still linger.  An arctic front will arrive on Wednesday morning. This will set up a very cold second half of the work week with single digit highs and lows below zero.  There may be the possibility of some school delays on Thursday morning with wind chills near -20º. We aren’t tracking any significant chance for snow until early next week at this time.

TODAY: Cloudy.  High: 27º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy.  Low: 20º Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny.  High: 38º.

