Part of Colona under boil order

COLONA, Illinois (KWQC) -Monday, part of Colona, IL is under a boil order after a fire at a 7/11 gas station.

City officials tell us, if you live in the Green Rock side of Colona, you’ll need to boil your water before drinking or cooking.

Officials say, heavy flames and smoke were showing from the building when they arrived at the fire, no one was hurt.

Police say the boil order should last at least another day or until they can test the water for safety.

