QC Animal Welfare Center to take part in Betty White challenge

Betty White Challenge
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Animal Welfare Center is joining animal shelters nationwide, and participating in the #BettyWhite Challenge in honor of Betty White. The challenge is in celebration of her life and honors her dedication to animal welfare. White once said “, Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives.”

On Monday, January 17, the QCA Welfare Center is hosting a donation drive from noon to 4 p.m. Donations can also be made on the QCAWC Facebook page or website.

Several local businesses will also be raising funds for local humane societies. All Hy-vee stores in the Quad Cities are holding a Pet supply drive, ending Monday, January 17. All donations from the Iowa QC stores will be given to the Humane Society of Scott County, while the donations from the Illinois QC stores will be given to the QC Animal Welfare Center.

QC Custom Tees & more will donate $5 for every customer “Betty & the Pets” t-shirts sold to local humane societies. The shirts will be available for purchase online from Monday, January 17th through Sunday, January 23rd. Also Card My Yard Quad Cities will make a donation to QCAWC for every yard display greeting placed Saturday, January 15th through Monday, January 17th.

For more information about how to donate, click here.

