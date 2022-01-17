Rock Island police investigating convenience store robbery

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a robbery at a convenience store Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 8:42 a.m. to Git-N-Go, 4319 6th Ave., after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Police said the suspects arrived in what may be a newer model gray or silver-colored Jeep Cherokee and parked on the east side of the store.

One suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to police.

Police said the suspect appeared to be a man in his later 20s to 30s, 6-foot-2, 200-225 pounds and was wearing a black mask, light gray hooded sweatshirt or beanie, gray/white/red plaid button-up jacket shirt and black gloves.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, got into the waiting vehicle and left.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.