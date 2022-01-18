Blood Donors Needed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is an urgent need for additional blood donors, both nationally and here within our region: Blood Donors Urgently Needed During National Blood Donor Month and Throughout the Winter. As the local blood provider for 126 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, ImpactLife shares in the concern over the state of the blood supply both nationally and within our region. (For a list of local hospitals we serve, see www.bloodcenter.org/hospitals or the attached map of the ImpactLife service region.)

Within the our service region, we strive to collect an average of 3600 donations on a weekly basis. In recent weeks, however, the donation rate has ranged from 2500 to 2800 donations per week. Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as winter weather and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have combined to decrease the rate of donation. Blood products are perishable and must be used for transfusion within a short window of time, so we strive to keep a 5-day supply in our inventories to meet anticipated and unanticipated needs. Currently most blood products and types are less than 3-day supply. The most critical products of Type O, Type AB and all types of platelets are only 1-2 days supply.

The use of blood remains constant at the hospitals we serve, so it is imperative that we reverse this trend by scheduling additional donations in the days ahead. To schedule, donors may call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

