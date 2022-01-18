Advertisement

Crews respond to stove fire in Muscatine Tuesday

A Muscatine home was damaged during the fire that was contained to the kitchen, the fire department said.
A Muscatine home was damaged during the fire that was contained to the kitchen, the fire department said.(KWQC/Muscatine Fire Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a morning kitchen fire Tuesday.

A Muscatine home was damaged during the fire that was contained to the kitchen, the fire department said in a media release.

One person received a minor injury during the fire, crews said. The victim is getting assisted by The Red Cross and 1-800-BoardUp.

The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received a call at 8:30 a.m. for a stove fire at 2810 Broadlawn, officials said.

The fire department reported once on the scene the fire was spread throughout the kitchen but they gained control within five minutes.

The department said while on the scene they turned off the electric and gas to the residence as they battled the fire.

Officials said an inspector from the City of Muscatine worked along with Muscatine Power & Water staff to determine what, and how much, of the utilities could be restored to prevent more damage to the home with the expected low temperatures later this week.

The Muscatine Fire Department said the fire is the second this week starting from a stove, The National Fire Prevention Association recommends residents should remain alert while cooking; never cook while sleepy or after having consumed alcohol, stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food, and keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop.

The department said with the expected cold temperatures, residents are reminded that if they use secondary heating sources (fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater) to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the heating equipment, plug portable space heaters into a wall outlet and never use extension cords or power strips that may overheat and cause a fire.

The department reminds residents that working smoke detectors save lives, and to call 9-1-1 to report the fire while safely exiting the structure.

The fire department asks residents to please let the first responders do their job and do not waste time or risk their safety trying to put out the fire.

