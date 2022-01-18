Advertisement

Croatian transfer debuts in Assumption win

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ivan Prug was finally able to take the court with his Assumption Knights teammates as they faced Burlington at home.

Prug came to Assumption from Croatia, but since he is not an exchange student, had to sit out until the season up until now. In the first game Prug was eligible to play, he scored 16, leading the Knights to a win.

