Davenport man facing kidnapping, eluding charges following high-speed chase Monday

Demico B. Hill, 31, of Davenport, is charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; eluding-second or subsequent offense, a Class C felony; possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; obstruction of emergency communications and fifth-degree criminal mischief, both simple misdemeanors.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he held a woman against her will in a vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.

Demico B. Hill, 31, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years, eluding-second or subsequent offense, a Class C felony, possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, obstruction of emergency communications and fifth-degree criminal mischief, both simple misdemeanors.

He also was cited for driving under suspension.

Hill is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Tuesday morning.

According to arrest affidavits:

Around 7:46 a.m. Monday, Davenport police tried to pull over a silver Chevrolet Impala after receiving a report that Hill was holding a woman against her will and threatened to drive the vehicle into the Mississippi River.

Statements from the woman indicated Hill said he was going to drive the car to the Centennial Bridge and was driving recklessly.

The woman said she asked Hill to stop the car more than 10 times and took away her cell phone as she was trying to call for help.

Hill did not stop when officers tried to pull over the vehicle and he drove at speeds of more than 75-90 mph while on snow-covered roads.

When police arrested him, Hill had numerous multi-colored pills, which tested positive for methamphetamine, in his pants.

Hill also appeared to be highly impaired and police obtained a search warrant to obtain a blood draw, according to the affidavits.

According to court records, he was sentenced in February 2020 to a suspended prison sentence and three years of probation on charges of second-degree burglary, eluding while participating in a felony, possession of a controlled substance – third offense, and assault causing bodily injury.

In June, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation, court records show. In October, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail for contempt, with credit for time served, and ordered to continue probation.

Court records show prosecutors filed a second motion to revoke his bond in November.

