Advertisement

Fort Madison home damaged by gunfire Monday night

At 8:38 p.m. Monday, a resident of a home in the 2800 block of Avenue K in Fort Madison...
At 8:38 p.m. Monday, a resident of a home in the 2800 block of Avenue K in Fort Madison reported that shots were fired into his home, police said in a media release.(Gray News)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fort Madison Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that damaged a home Monday night.

At 8:38 p.m. Monday, a resident of a home in the 2800 block of Avenue K reported that shots were fired into his home, police said in a media release.

Officers found damage to a second-story window and recovered four shell casings from the roadway.

The home was occupied, but no one was in the adjacent upstairs bedroom. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found additional video evidence of the shooting. Police believe the incident was intended to be a threat towards a resident who was not home at the time, according to the release.

Police are following up on the incident.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
Officers responded around 8:42 a.m. to Git-N-Go, 4319 6th Ave., after receiving a report of an...
Rock Island police investigating convenience store robbery
The Rock Falls Police Department responded to a reported fight involving a firearm at The...
One person injured, one arrested after shooting in Rock Falls
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round...
Rock Island native Madison Keys advances to second round at the Australian Open
Hy-Vee’s Helpful Smiles TV is hoping to help some Midwesterners find love in a grocery store in...
Hy-Vee’s streaming platform casts Iowans for reality dating show
Demico B. Hill, 31, of Davenport, is charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony...
Davenport man facing kidnapping, eluding charges following high-speed chase Monday
Rock Island native Madison Keys advances to second round at the Australian Open