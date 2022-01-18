Fort Madison home damaged by gunfire Monday night

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fort Madison Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that damaged a home Monday night.

At 8:38 p.m. Monday, a resident of a home in the 2800 block of Avenue K reported that shots were fired into his home, police said in a media release.

Officers found damage to a second-story window and recovered four shell casings from the roadway.

The home was occupied, but no one was in the adjacent upstairs bedroom. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found additional video evidence of the shooting. Police believe the incident was intended to be a threat towards a resident who was not home at the time, according to the release.

Police are following up on the incident.

