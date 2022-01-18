Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds breaks campaign fundraising record in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has broken the record for most cash on hand reported for the campaign for Iowa governor.

The Kim Reynolds for Iowa Committee announced that it raised nearly $3.8 million in 2021, and has almost $4.8 million in cash on hand - breaking the record for most cash on hand ever reported by an Iowa statewide campaign.

“In 2022, we will continue to fight to protect the health, safety, and freedom of Iowans. This year, we will enact a bold agenda that grows our state, cuts taxes, and promotes choice and transparency in education,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I am so grateful for the generous support Iowans from all corners of our state have given me. With their strong support, the best is yet to come.”  

The previous record for cash on hand was set by Fmr. Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who reported $4.69 million cash on hand in 2014.

Reynolds received contributions from residents in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Officers responded around 8:42 a.m. to Git-N-Go, 4319 6th Ave., after receiving a report of an...
Rock Island police investigating convenience store robbery
The Rock Falls Police Department responded to a reported fight involving a firearm at The...
One person injured, one arrested after shooting in Rock Falls

Latest News

House bill looks to register FOID, CCL applicants to vote
Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a media release that Jeffrey VenHuizen, the former...
Retired Rock Island police chief becomes chief deputy of Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office
He is facing multiple charges stemming from the incident.
Davenport man facing kidnapping, eluding charges following high-speed chase Monday
A Muscatine home was damaged during the fire that was contained to the kitchen, the fire...
Crews respond to stove fire in Muscatine Tuesday