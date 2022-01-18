Hy-Vee’s streaming platform casts Iowans for reality dating show

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee’s Helpful Smiles TV is hoping to help some Midwesterners find love in a grocery store in a new reality dating show.

The show, called “Love at First Bite” will release on Hy-Vee’s digital streaming platform.

Helpful Smiles TV put out a call for applicants earlier this month, and it expects to begin filming in the Midwest in February.

In a Facebook post, Helpful Smiles TV said the show will feature singles paired in a blind date in which the two will cook and enjoy a meal together to see if they’re a match.

The casting window for the show ended on January 9.

The Des Moines Register reports the first season of the show will feature eight episodes, each around 10 minute long. Most of the applicants for the show are from Iowa, but several are from other Midwestern states.

Helpful Smiles TV launched in 2018 with a variety of food-related TV shows.

The streaming platform did not say when “Love at First Bite” will be released.

