Moving into the New Year

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Today, January 17, is known as ‘Quitters Day’ - the day where most give up on their New Year Resolutions.. Local fitness expert Anthony Peters with QuickHIT Fitness provides tips to help you turn your fitness goals into habits so you don’t abandon them by Quitters Day. A new year is an exciting opportunity to set goals and become a better version of yourself, but the reality is that those goals often fall to the wayside -- especially when it comes to getting in shape. Most people give up on their New Year’s resolutions within the first few weeks of January. However, with the right tools, you can be successful in 2022.

