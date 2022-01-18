Advertisement

Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up.

Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel.

Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014.

And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started.

Gas prices, which lag oil prices, have been on the rise recently, and analysts are expecting that trend to continue.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Officers responded around 8:42 a.m. to Git-N-Go, 4319 6th Ave., after receiving a report of an...
Rock Island police investigating convenience store robbery
The Rock Falls Police Department responded to a reported fight involving a firearm at The...
One person injured, one arrested after shooting in Rock Falls

Latest News

FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April
Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a media release that Jeffrey VenHuizen, the former...
Retired Rock Island police chief becomes chief deputy of Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
Senate hopeful smokes pot in campaign ad, slams race disparities in arrests