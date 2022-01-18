Advertisement

Pleasant Valley remains undefeated and atop the MAC

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Spartans continue their run through the MAC, knocking off Central De Witt and handing them their second loss in the conference this season.

Scoring was slow to begin with, but Ryan Dolphin and company were able to find the back of the net late to top the Sabers. Pleasant Valley remains in first place in the conference, with Davenport North in second.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The ruling was prompted by the case of a child born to a 16-year-old mother.
Iowa court: Parents have preference in child custody cases
Davenport Fire Department responds to house fire, smoky scene
Davenport Fire Department responds to house fire, smoky scene
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Iowa coach disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe

Latest News

Riverdale, IA
Pleasant Valley remains undefeated and atop the MAC
Davenport, IA
Croatian transfer debuts in Assumption win
Davenport, IA
Croatian transfer debuts in Assumption win
Moline, IL
Moline and Rock Island dunk their way to Eastbay Shootout wins