Pleasant Valley remains undefeated and atop the MAC

RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Spartans continue their run through the MAC, knocking off Central De Witt and handing them their second loss in the conference this season.

Scoring was slow to begin with, but Ryan Dolphin and company were able to find the back of the net late to top the Sabers. Pleasant Valley remains in first place in the conference, with Davenport North in second.

