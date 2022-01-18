Advertisement

Retired Rock Island police chief becomes chief deputy of Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a media release that Jeffrey VenHuizen, the former...
Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a media release that Jeffrey VenHuizen, the former Rock Island police chief who retired in late October, will be the department’s chief deputy.(KWQC/Whiteside County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has a new second-in-command.

Sheriff John Booker said in a media release that Jeffrey VenHuizen, the former Rock Island police chief who retired in late October, will be the department’s chief deputy.

“To say I am excited to have Jeffrey VenHuizen join the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is an understatement!” Booker said in the release. “As sheriff, I will continue to serve the citizens of Whiteside County, along with Chief Deputy Jeffrey VenHuizen as second-in-charge. We will continue to move the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office forward with new programs for the county.”

VenHuizen has been in law enforcement for 28 years and served as Rock Island police chief for eight years.

According to the release, was raised in Whiteside County in rural Erie.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy class #242, a former president of Quad Cities Chief of Police, and received the 2019 Citizen of the Year award from the City of Rock Island, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Officers responded around 8:42 a.m. to Git-N-Go, 4319 6th Ave., after receiving a report of an...
Rock Island police investigating convenience store robbery
The Rock Falls Police Department responded to a reported fight involving a firearm at The...
One person injured, one arrested after shooting in Rock Falls

Latest News

He is facing multiple charges stemming from the incident.
Davenport man facing kidnapping, eluding charges following high-speed chase Monday
A Muscatine home was damaged during the fire that was contained to the kitchen, the fire...
Crews respond to stove fire in Muscatine Tuesday
At 8:38 p.m. Monday, a resident of a home in the 2800 block of Avenue K in Fort Madison...
Fort Madison home damaged by gunfire Monday night
Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round...
Rock Island native Madison Keys advances to second round at the Australian Open