Retired Rock Island police chief becomes chief deputy of Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has a new second-in-command.

Sheriff John Booker said in a media release that Jeffrey VenHuizen, the former Rock Island police chief who retired in late October, will be the department’s chief deputy.

“To say I am excited to have Jeffrey VenHuizen join the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is an understatement!” Booker said in the release. “As sheriff, I will continue to serve the citizens of Whiteside County, along with Chief Deputy Jeffrey VenHuizen as second-in-charge. We will continue to move the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office forward with new programs for the county.”

VenHuizen has been in law enforcement for 28 years and served as Rock Island police chief for eight years.

According to the release, was raised in Whiteside County in rural Erie.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy class #242, a former president of Quad Cities Chief of Police, and received the 2019 Citizen of the Year award from the City of Rock Island, according to the release.

