Rock Island native Madison Keys advances to second round at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (KWQC) -Madison Keys, a Rock Island native, secured her second-round spot at the Australian Open Monday defeating 2020 tournament champion Sofia Kenin.

Keys took the match with a 7-6(2) 7-5 win over fellow American Kenin who was seated at 11 in the tournament.

“At this point every first round is tough, but when you have to go up against a Grand Slam champion it’s never easy,” Keys told AO media after the win. “I think knowing that she was going to compete so well, I just had a really good mentality and attitude. I had a couple of opportunities I didn’t really capitalize upon and I was able to reset and continue to play well.”

Keys was unable to compete at the Australian Open in 2021 due to a run-in with COVID.

The win at the Australian Open follows Keys’ sixth WTA title at an all-American final of the tournament in Adelaide against Alison Riske Saturday.

Keys will compete Tuesday in Melbourne at the John Cain Arena against Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, the AO website list. The match is scheduled for no earlier than 8 p.m. Central time.

