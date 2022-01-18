Warmer today ahead of an arctic front tonight

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine for your Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the mid 30′s to lower 40′s. Enjoy it now, because a cold front sweeping through late tonight will usher in some frigid arctic air, plunging temperatures into the single digits to low teens by morning. We won’t see much recovery Wednesday as highs remain steady in the teens. From there, expect a stretch of unseasonably cold weather through the rest of the week, with sub-zero lows and highs struggling into the single digits and teens. We’ll keep an eye on Thursday, with wind chills down to -20. That could lead to school delays and a possible First Alert Day. 20′s return by the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 40°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 12°. Wind: Bec. NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and colder. High: 14°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill: -5 to -10.

