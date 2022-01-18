Advertisement

Warmer today ahead of an arctic front tonight

Wind chills will below zero starting Wednesday morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We are on track for a day with highs in the 30s and 40s thanks to southwest winds ushering in a mild air mass. Don’t get used to this though, an arctic  front will quickly arrive after 9PM and temps will dive from the upper 30s to the single digits and low teens by Wednesday morning. Wind  chills will be at or below zero all of Wednesday and temps will not recover much more than a few degrees from where they start in the morning. Clear skies on Wednesday night will allow for the air temps to dip below zero, with wind factored in, it will be like -20º likely leading to school delays and First Alert Day on Thursday morning.  Thursday night into Friday morning will likely be the coldest stretch with lows near -10º, but winds won’t be a factor so it will feel warmer than Thursday morning.

TODAY: Partly sunny and milder.  High: 39º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and colder.  Low: 13º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and cold.  High: 14º.

