Winter Car Kit Necessities

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Nearly all drivers could improve what is in their trunk to be better prepared for roadside emergencies. Getting rid of the “junk” and adding the right supplies will help people deal with the unexpected and get back on the road. Michal Brower from State Farm shares what items we should always have on hand in our cars.

Winter Car Kit:

  • Top priority item for your car kit is your auto insurance information, including policy and agent information.
Stay warm

· Hats & gloves

· Blanket

· Scarves

· Hand & foot warmers

· Wool socks

Stay visible & connected

· Flashlight & extra batteries

· Bright cloth to tie on your car

· Flares or whistle

· Phone charger

Stay healthy/strong

· Insulated bottled water

· Nonperishable snacks

· Medications

· First-aid kit

Stay storm-ready

· Jumper cables or external battery charger

· Small snow shovel & ice scraper

· Fire extinguisher & wiper fluid

