Afghan refugees settle into the QC

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities nonprofit helped relocate Afghan refugees after the Taliban took over Kabul in August.

World Relief Quad Cities stepped up to help settle in 140 refugees here in the area starting last October.

One of those refugees, Ahmadulla Ahmadi, now works for the organization as a housing coordinator.

“We left our house back, we left our families, we left our country. It’s not easy,” Ahmadi said.

Four months ago his family started the journey from Kabul to Moline. They made stops in Bahrain, Washington D.C. and Texas. Ahmadi said while it was a long trip, his family is excited to call the QC home.

“We were welcomed warmly welcomed with open arms,” Ahmadi said. “This really makes us feel like our home [is] here although we have went through a lot of difficulties.”

Due to his job with the Afghan government, Ahmadi was able to visit the U.S. a couple of times before being evacuated. He said with his family here it’s a different dynamic.

“This time with my family, it is not just about me,” Ahmadi said. “[It’s] about my kids. They have to know how to go to school, they have to know how to treat ... people. It’s different environment, different culture, different languages.”

World Relief’s Executive Director said the union of these different cultures benefits not just families like the Ahmadis but the entire QC.

“We’re also then having new entrepreneurs, we are able maybe to have, hopefully, have an Afghan restaurant or, you know, Iraqi restaurant. Then also just the exchange of ideas,” Laura Fontaine said. “It just makes for a more well-rounded, welcoming community where if you see ... a woman in a hajib, you’re not going to take a double look, because this is just normal.”

The Ahmadi are still getting used to things like taking the bus, even the food here in the states. However, they’re looking forward to what warmer weather will bring.

“We are excited,” Ahmadi said. “We are looking forward to visit some parks here. Yeah, and learn new things, pick up new things that are here.”

The nonprofit is expecting to welcome 32 more Afghans and hopes to relocate them by Feb. 15.

World Relief QC is always in need of gently used furniture, appliances or clothes. For more information about donating visit their website.

