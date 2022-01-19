Blue Grass man charged with sexually abusing teenager

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) – A Blue Grass man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually abused a teenager starting in 2019.

Timothy Owen Doyle, 34, is charged in Scott County with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He has a preliminary hearing Jan. 28 in Scott County District Court. Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 cash-only.

In court documents, a teenage girl and her mother reported being threatened by Doyle if they were to speak to law enforcement about the alleged assault.

They also said Doyle would threaten suicide if she would not do what was asked, court documents said.

