City officials warn of Geese ‘loafing’ in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - With numerous reports of geese grazing outside the confines of Weed Park, officials are urging the public to be cautious around the birds and to avoid feeding them.

Park management removed aerators from the park in 2018 in the hopes of maintaining the population of the geese, as part of a Goose Management Program developed by the City of Muscatine, Muscatine County Conservation, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“We were given several options for maintaining the population of the geese by the Iowa DNR,” Nick Gow, Superintendent of Parks, said. “We considered all of the options and determined that removing the aerators was what we wanted to try first. Staff is open to further discussion on how to best manage the geese population at the lagoon with the overall goal of providing safety for all in Weed Park.”

These concentrations of geese can pose a threat to human health or safety.

City staff determined that the best option would be to allow urban wetlands to freeze over during the winter months. Geese need a source of water during the winter for drinking and feather maintenance and will concentrate on even small ponds that maintain open water areas with aeration systems or fountains.

“We want to encourage them to find food on their own,” Jones said in the article. “These birds are migratory in nature and it’s very important that they go and distribute, and finding food is part of that migratory process.”

The article was written by Matt Kelley who noted that “as we’ve all learned during the past pandemic year, sometimes being in close proximity to one another is a bad thing, and the same goes for birds, which will cluster around when there’s free food.”

Officials hope to encourage the geese to find food on their own with this action, and warn that residents feeding the geese can be a critical mistake for the health of the birds.

“They really need to find natural foods to get a wide range of items in their diet to satisfy their nutritional needs,” Jones said in the article. “Human food is oftentimes detrimental and can even be dangerous to these birds so you might actually be harming them by feeding them.”

