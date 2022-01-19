Advertisement

City officials warn of Geese ‘loafing’ in Muscatine

Hundreds of Canada geese along with a variety of other geese, ducks, and birds of prey
Hundreds of Canada geese along with a variety of other geese, ducks, and birds of prey(Ryan Osborne)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - With numerous reports of geese grazing outside the confines of Weed Park, officials are urging the public to be cautious around the birds and to avoid feeding them.

Park management removed aerators from the park in 2018 in the hopes of maintaining the population of the geese, as part of a Goose Management Program developed by the City of Muscatine, Muscatine County Conservation, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“We were given several options for maintaining the population of the geese by the Iowa DNR,” Nick Gow, Superintendent of Parks, said. “We considered all of the options and determined that removing the aerators was what we wanted to try first. Staff is open to further discussion on how to best manage the geese population at the lagoon with the overall goal of providing safety for all in Weed Park.”

These concentrations of geese can pose a threat to human health or safety.

City staff determined that the best option would be to allow urban wetlands to freeze over during the winter months. Geese need a source of water during the winter for drinking and feather maintenance and will concentrate on even small ponds that maintain open water areas with aeration systems or fountains.

“We want to encourage them to find food on their own,” Jones said in the article. “These birds are migratory in nature and it’s very important that they go and distribute, and finding food is part of that migratory process.”

The article was written by Matt Kelley who noted that “as we’ve all learned during the past pandemic year, sometimes being in close proximity to one another is a bad thing, and the same goes for birds, which will cluster around when there’s free food.”

Officials hope to encourage the geese to find food on their own with this action, and warn that residents feeding the geese can be a critical mistake for the health of the birds.

“They really need to find natural foods to get a wide range of items in their diet to satisfy their nutritional needs,” Jones said in the article. “Human food is oftentimes detrimental and can even be dangerous to these birds so you might actually be harming them by feeding them.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Demico B. Hill, 31, of Davenport, is charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony...
Davenport man facing kidnapping, eluding charges following high-speed chase Monday
Officers responded around 8:42 a.m. to Git-N-Go, 4319 6th Ave., after receiving a report of an...
Rock Island police investigating convenience store robbery

Latest News

First Alert Day
First Alert Day for Dangerous Wind Chills from 6PM Wednesday (1/19) until 9AM Thursday (1/20)
Police: Cottage Hospital owners report death threat, officers respond to alleged bomb threat at...
Police: Cottage Hospital owners report death threat, officers respond to alleged bomb threat at hospital on Jan. 8
While many remember White for her on-camera skills, one Quad Cities company came up with a way...
QC Custom Tees finds a creative way to honor Betty White, help local animal shelters
1,800 Iowa restaurants qualify for covid funds but given nothing
1,800 Iowa restaurants qualify for pandemic relief but given nothing, IRC pushes Congress for change