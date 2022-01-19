Advertisement

First Alert Day for Dangerous Wind Chills from 6PM Wednesday (1/19) until 9AM Thursday (1/20)

Frostbite will be possible in 15 to 30 minutes Wednesday night into Thursday morning
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect from 6pm Wednesday through 9am Thursday for dangerous wind chills between -10 and -25 and the threat of Frostbite.

What will start out Wednesday evening as strong winds

6 pm Wednesday Chills
6 pm Wednesday Chills(em)

will diminish greatly by Thursday morning. However, very cold temperatures Thursday morning along with even light winds will combine for extremely low wind chills that will range, during the period, from -10 to -25 with the coldest chills expected early Thursday morning.

Thursday AM Chills
Thursday AM Chills(em)

During this period Frostbite will be possible in anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes.

Thursday Frostbite Times
Thursday Frostbite Times(em)

As Thursday morning warms and winds lighten the combined affect for dangerous wind chills will ease and the threat will end.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Demico B. Hill, 31, of Davenport, is charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony...
Davenport man facing kidnapping, eluding charges following high-speed chase Monday
Officers responded around 8:42 a.m. to Git-N-Go, 4319 6th Ave., after receiving a report of an...
Rock Island police investigating convenience store robbery

Latest News

Hundreds of Canada geese along with a variety of other geese, ducks, and birds of prey
City officials warn of Geese ‘loafing’ in Muscatine
Police: Cottage Hospital owners report death threat, officers respond to alleged bomb threat at...
Police: Cottage Hospital owners report death threat, officers respond to alleged bomb threat at hospital on Jan. 8
While many remember White for her on-camera skills, one Quad Cities company came up with a way...
QC Custom Tees finds a creative way to honor Betty White, help local animal shelters
1,800 Iowa restaurants qualify for covid funds but given nothing
1,800 Iowa restaurants qualify for pandemic relief but given nothing, IRC pushes Congress for change