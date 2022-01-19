First Alert Day for Dangerous Wind Chills from 6PM Wednesday (1/19) until 9AM Thursday (1/20)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect from 6pm Wednesday through 9am Thursday for dangerous wind chills between -10 and -25 and the threat of Frostbite.

What will start out Wednesday evening as strong winds

6 pm Wednesday Chills (em)

will diminish greatly by Thursday morning. However, very cold temperatures Thursday morning along with even light winds will combine for extremely low wind chills that will range, during the period, from -10 to -25 with the coldest chills expected early Thursday morning.

Thursday AM Chills (em)

During this period Frostbite will be possible in anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes.

Thursday Frostbite Times (em)

As Thursday morning warms and winds lighten the combined affect for dangerous wind chills will ease and the threat will end.

