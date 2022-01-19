First Alert Day for Dangerous Wind Chills from 6PM Wednesday (1/19) until 9AM Thursday (1/20)
Frostbite will be possible in 15 to 30 minutes Wednesday night into Thursday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect from 6pm Wednesday through 9am Thursday for dangerous wind chills between -10 and -25 and the threat of Frostbite.
What will start out Wednesday evening as strong winds
will diminish greatly by Thursday morning. However, very cold temperatures Thursday morning along with even light winds will combine for extremely low wind chills that will range, during the period, from -10 to -25 with the coldest chills expected early Thursday morning.
During this period Frostbite will be possible in anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes.
As Thursday morning warms and winds lighten the combined affect for dangerous wind chills will ease and the threat will end.
FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.