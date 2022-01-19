Heavy police presence located in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday evening in Davenport.

At around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 17th Street, A TV6 crew on scene says multiple squad cars were in the area.

Crime scene tape was located in the area along the sidewalk, according to a TV6 crew.

Police were also seen searching the snow, along with knocking on the doors of homes in the area.

No word yet on the the cause of the police presence.

This is a developing situation. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

