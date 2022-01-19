Advertisement

Heavy police presence located in Davenport

A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of 17th Street in Davenport.
A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of 17th Street in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday evening in Davenport.

At around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 17th Street, A TV6 crew on scene says multiple squad cars were in the area.

Crime scene tape was located in the area along the sidewalk, according to a TV6 crew.

Police were also seen searching the snow, along with knocking on the doors of homes in the area.

No word yet on the the cause of the police presence.

This is a developing situation. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Demico B. Hill, 31, of Davenport, is charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony...
Davenport man facing kidnapping, eluding charges following high-speed chase Monday
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

A large police presence was seen outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30...
Large police presence seen outside Taco Bell in Davenport
A heavy police presence was seen late Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Lincoln Court in Rock...
Police: ‘Active scene’ in Rock Island Tuesday night
The project started after an operational study in 2018, when a consultant recommended moving...
City of Davenport gives update on Fire Station 3 project
First Alert Day
First Alert Day for Dangerous Wind Chills from 6PM Wednesday (1/19) until 9AM Thursday (1/20)