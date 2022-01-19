Advertisement

Irvin, Aurora’s 1st Black mayor, makes GOP bid for governor

Richard Irvin and Rep. Avery Bourne announced their campaign on January 17, 2022.
Richard Irvin and Rep. Avery Bourne announced their campaign on January 17, 2022.(Irvin Bourne Campaign)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has joined the race for Illinois governor. He announced his campaign on Monday as a Republican challenger to incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

Irvin was elected the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city in 2017. He is the fifth candidate seeking the GOP spot on the November ballot. His running mate is Rep. Avery Bourne, a Republican leader in the House.

The Democratic Party of Illinois says Irvin is head of a slate of candidates that has been organized by associates of former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner and funded by conservative billionaire donor Ken Griffin.

Irvin mentioned neither in his announcement.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deceased and wounded subjects have been identified as two of the three suspects...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday
A large police presence was seen outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30...
Large police presence seen outside Taco Bell in Davenport
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of 17th Street in Davenport.
Police: One injured after shooting in Davenport
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Police: Cottage Hospital owners report death threat, officers respond to alleged bomb threat at...
Police: Cottage Hospital owners report death threat, officers respond to alleged bomb threat at hospital on Jan. 8
A group of Girl Scouts tied to a southwestern Iowa cabin since it was built nearly 100 years...
Girl Scouts hoping to save Iowa cabin from wrecking ball
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday
First Alert Day
First Alert Day from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for dangerous wind chills