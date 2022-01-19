Irvin, Aurora’s 1st Black mayor, makes GOP bid for governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has joined the race for Illinois governor. He announced his campaign on Monday as a Republican challenger to incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

Irvin was elected the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city in 2017. He is the fifth candidate seeking the GOP spot on the November ballot. His running mate is Rep. Avery Bourne, a Republican leader in the House.

The Democratic Party of Illinois says Irvin is head of a slate of candidates that has been organized by associates of former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner and funded by conservative billionaire donor Ken Griffin.

Irvin mentioned neither in his announcement.

