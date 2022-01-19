Advertisement

Large police presence seen outside Taco Bell in Davenport

A large police presence was seen outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30...
A large police presence was seen outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30 Tuesday night in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen late Tuesday evening in Davenport.

A TV6 crew on the scene say multiple police and squad cars were located outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30 p.m.

Crime scene tape was located along the outside of the restaurant, according to a TV6 crew on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing situation. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Demico B. Hill, 31, of Davenport, is charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony...
Davenport man facing kidnapping, eluding charges following high-speed chase Monday
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

A heavy police presence was seen late Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Lincoln Court in Rock...
Police: ‘Active scene’ in Rock Island Tuesday night
The project started after an operational study in 2018, when a consultant recommended moving...
City of Davenport gives update on Fire Station 3 project
A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of 17th Street in Davenport.
Heavy police presence located in Davenport
First Alert Day
First Alert Day for Dangerous Wind Chills from 6PM Wednesday (1/19) until 9AM Thursday (1/20)