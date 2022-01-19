Large police presence seen outside Taco Bell in Davenport
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen late Tuesday evening in Davenport.
A TV6 crew on the scene say multiple police and squad cars were located outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30 p.m.
Crime scene tape was located along the outside of the restaurant, according to a TV6 crew on the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing situation. TV6 will update as information becomes available.
