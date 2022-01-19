Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead, one injured after an armed robbery at Blackhawk Tobacco & Vape in Rock Island Tuesday.

Police said the deceased and wounded people have been identified as two of the three suspects that committed the armed robbery.

Police said they are still seeking the third suspect.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to an armed robbery at about 10:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said three masked suspects, one armed with a handgun, threatened employees and demanded merchandise.

During the robbery an employee fired a handgun at the suspects, police said. The three suspects fled the scene.

The Rock Island Police said shortly after the robbery call there was a call reporting a subject with a gunshot wound at the 1700 block of Lincoln Court.

When police arrived they learned the wounded subject was transported by private vehicle to Davenport.

The Davenport Police said they responded to the area of 1400 W Locust Street to a reported gunshot victim at about 11:11 p.m. Officials confirmed was one of the Rock Island robbery suspects.

Upon arrival, Davenport officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to Davenport hospital for treatment, where the subject was declared deceased.

Officers said they subsequently located the second subject in the 2100 block of 16th Avenue.

Officials said the subject was injured and transported by ambulance to a local hospital. This subject is in serious but stable condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the case and have been in consultation with States Attorney Dora Villarreal, police said. Search warrants have been obtained and executed that have resulted in additional evidence being collected, and criminal charges are pending on the suspects.

The Rock Island Police said the States Attorney Villarreal will be releasing a statement as to her review of the employee’s use of deadly force against the armed robbery suspects.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.