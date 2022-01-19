Advertisement

Police: Cottage Hospital owners report death threat, officers respond to alleged bomb threat at hospital on Jan. 8

Police: Cottage Hospital owners report death threat, officers respond to alleged bomb threat at hospital on Jan. 8
By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Galesburg police were dispatched to Cottage Hospital on Jan. 8 for a report of a bomb threat, according to a Galesburg police report.

That’s the same day Cottage Hospital closed and fired multiple staff members.

According to the incident report, a hospital administrative worker called police and stated that the hospital had received a threat.

According to the report:

The employee who called police was advised about the bomb threat when Royal Oaks Medical Center in Kewanee informed the employee while inquiring about Cottage transferring their last patient to Royal Oaks.

The worker told police they notified management and was told Sanjay Sharma, the hospital’s CEO, was aware and was going to call police. Police told the worker they had not been previously notified that Cottage was under a bomb threat.

Another worker told police of a separate incident on Jan. 7 when Sharma’s nameplate was taken from his office and placed on the door to the hospital morgue.

Police also discovered vandalism on the upper floors and windows of the hospital.

Police then conducted a sweep of the hospital to look for anything that might resemble a bomb and found nothing suspicious. Priyam Sharma, Sanjay Sharma’s wife, told police she received a phone call with a threat against her life and her family’s life should they ever return to Galesburg.

Priyam Sharma told police the threat was made by a former employee. She also told police she wanted to press charges against the former employee, according to the report.

Police went to the former employee’s home, who admitted they did call Priyam Sharma, but said no threats were made, according to the report.

Galesburg police are investigating the incident.

