QC Custom Tees finds a creative way to honor Betty White, help local animal shelters

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - When Betty White passed away, many on the internet wanted to figure out a way to honor the “Golden girl of Hollywood.”

While many remember White for her on-camera skills, one Quad Cities company came up with a way to honor White’s passion for animal shelters.

Sean Rupp, general manager of QC Custom Tees, knew he had to come up with a creative way to remember Betty White.

“Betty White has always been invited to our living room ever since I was a kid,” Rupp said. “She’s always been an advocate of animals, even if they are wildlife. She embraces the animals and is one with them sometimes.”

Rupp’s idea was a “Betty & the pets” t-shirt.

“I ended up hearing the song “Bennie and the Jets,” and it just dawned on me,” Rupp said.

Once customers purchase the t-shirt, they have the option of donating $5 to one of three local animal shelters: the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, the Scott County Humane Society, or King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.

“The fact that we were included on this fundraiser is really great for our shelter since we are not funded by any city or state donations,” said Liz Corn, director of King’s Harvest Pet Rescue. “Everything is funded by the general public. About 80 percent goes to just vet bills on cats, buying food and daily necessities that they need.”

In less than two days, Rupp said QC Custom Tees has received more than 40 orders for Betty White shirts.

“The community around here, in the Quad Cities, has very much embraced a lot of these animal shelters, and this time of year is when they need it the most,” Rupp said. “I think Betty White’s legacy should end up carrying on, not just for her 100th birthday, but throughout. So every time on her birthday, I would love to end up doing ‘Betty & the pets’ for everybody to remember that.”

The cost of the t-shirts is $17. They come in blue, gray, and pink, and will be sold until midnight on Jan. 24.

To order a shirt, click or tap here. For more information on QC Custom Tees, click or tap here.

