QCA soldier sharing experience in US Army and healing through music

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - “This song’s called the ocean. The higher voices represent some ship pulling, trying to sustain itself.”

Major Spencer Beatty has been serving in the US Army for nearly two decades. After starting a career in teaching, he felt the need to do more.

“I joined and I wanted to see what would happen. I thought maybe I’d do it three or four years. But I really felt an obligation that I couldn’t explain that I should do it, and here we are 20 years later,” said Major Beatty.

During his 20 years, he has spent seven of them away from home, deployed overseas.

Like many other men and women in the armed forces, the time away from family took a toll.

For Major Beatty, it was after the third deployment where he started feeling different.

“You do your best to put some space between these things. But you do what you’re called to do. Honestly, in just my case, there just wasn’t enough space and I kind of started to fall apart a little on that fourth deployment,” said Beatty.

To cope, Major Beatty turned to music, an interest he’s had since childhood.

While deployed in Afghanistan more than a decade ago, he looked up to see the moon and clouds and all of the sudden heard music in his head.

“It was like part of me, the better parts of me that I hadn’t, kinda forgot about, all the sudden just were tired being back there and wanted to be the real me again. And I could hear, I could hear music that went with the scene,” said Beatty.

That night, he went back to his station and began writing the music notes he heard in his head.

This routine continued for a month and a half.

“I really, really was more the person I’d always been and it just seemed like, the road ahead seemed possible,” said Beatty.

Now just a couple months away from retirement, Beatty is teaming up with a local music production company to put together a small orchestra recording of the music he wrote during his time in the army.

“I have some friends. I have some buddies who, unfortunately won’t ever be able to hear this. But the fact that, the fact that I am able to be here and many of my friends, we did make it home. It kind of always inspires me always keep pressing. Never give up. If you have something to say, to do everything you can to say it,” said Beatty.

He hopes to have the music distributed in May.

