Rock Island police investigating reported armed robbery

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a report of an armed robbery late Tuesday morning.

Around 11:49 a.m., police responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of 17th Street. According to police, officers found a man who said two people, both armed with a firearm, approached him and demanded his property.

The man said one person fired a single shot in the air, struck him in the face with the gun and took some of his property, according to police.

No one else in the area reported seeing or hearing a shot fired, according to police. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

The incident is being investigated by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Police said at this time they do not believe the incident is related to a robbery and shooting at a Rock Island business Tuesday night.

Police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

