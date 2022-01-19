Rockridge wins a low scoring affair over Alleman

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rockridge Rockets come into Don Morris Gym and grind out a tough win over Alleman.

The Rockets outscored Alleman in every quarter on their way to a 38-29 win. Alleman’s next game will be at home against Western Big Six opponent Quincy, while Rockridge will hit the road to face Riverdale. The Rockets are now 17-5 on the season.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.