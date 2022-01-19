Advertisement

Spartan girls complete PV’s two day sweep over Central De Witt

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE WITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley Lady Spartans followed the boys team’s lead, beating the Central De Witt Sabers to secure their spot on top of the MAC standings.

The Spartans were led by Halle Vice with 26 points, Taylor Veach had 18 for Central De Witt.

Pleasant Valley will face second place North Scott at home on Friday night.

