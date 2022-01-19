Temperatures tumbles all day

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- The arctic air is settling in across our area this morning and look for temps to drop from the teens this morning to the single digits by the evening commute. NW winds will gust close to 30 mph all day long, thus wind chills will drop below zero and a wind chill advisory will be in effect this evening into Thursday morning. For reasons just explained, a First Alert Day is in effect from 6PM-9AM Thursday. The last part of the work week will be cold with highs in the single digits and teens and wind chills barely above zero. This weekend will be “warmer” with highs in the 20s, but we are tracking several clipper systems that could bring the area flurries or light snow both Saturday and Sunday. Another round of arctic air appears possible next week.

TODAY: Breezy and cold. High: 12º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and colder. Low: -3º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny cold. High: 9º.

