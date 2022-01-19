Advertisement

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO taking new position

Suresh Gunasekaran
Suresh Gunasekaran(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Healthcare announced today that University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran is leaving his position.

He will remain in his current position until the end of February and then begin as CEO at the University of California San Francisco Health on March 1st. 

Gunasekaran was recruited by UCSF last year. UIHC will announce an interim CEO within the next week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Demico B. Hill, 31, of Davenport, is charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony...
Davenport man facing kidnapping, eluding charges following high-speed chase Monday
Officers responded around 8:42 a.m. to Git-N-Go, 4319 6th Ave., after receiving a report of an...
Rock Island police investigating convenience store robbery

Latest News

First Alert Day
First Alert Day for Dangerous Wind Chills from 6PM Wednesday (1/19) until 9AM Thursday (1/20)
Hundreds of Canada geese along with a variety of other geese, ducks, and birds of prey
City officials warn of Geese ‘loafing’ in Muscatine
Police: Cottage Hospital owners report death threat, officers respond to alleged bomb threat at...
Police: Cottage Hospital owners report death threat, officers respond to alleged bomb threat at hospital on Jan. 8
While many remember White for her on-camera skills, one Quad Cities company came up with a way...
QC Custom Tees finds a creative way to honor Betty White, help local animal shelters
1,800 Iowa restaurants qualify for covid funds but given nothing
1,800 Iowa restaurants qualify for pandemic relief but given nothing, IRC pushes Congress for change