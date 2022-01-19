Advertisement

Winter’s coldest temperatures typically happen toward the end of January

Spring is 60 days away
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - The bitter cold temperatures and below zero wind chills we are experiencing are a reminder that we are still in the dead of winter. Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

However, within the next couple weeks the temperature begins to turn the corner, at least looking back on climatology (30 year period 1991-2020).

The normal high and low temperatures at the Quad Cities International Airport from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22 are 31° and 14°. That is the coldest average for a date throughout the year. Because it’s an average, there are always much higher and much lower numbers for each.

Warmer days are ahead
Warmer days are ahead(KWQC)

By Jan. 23, the normal high warms to 32°. By the start of February, the average is up another degree to 33°.

March 1, the normal high climbs another 9° to 42° and the normal low is 24°. By April 1, more than a week into the spring season, the normal temperatures are up to 57° and 35°.

The coldest temperature on record in the Quad Cities happened nearly three years ago on January 31, 2019 when the temperatures bottomed out at -33°. Wind chills that morning were -35° to -50° in spots.

January 31, 2019
January 31, 2019(KWQC)

In a typical winter season, there are about 10 days where the temperatures drops below zero. So far this season (through Jan. 19) there have been five days with temperatures below zero.

As far as snowfall goes, there has been 13.1″ of snow since the start of the snow season (snow seasons run from July 1 to June 30 for climate purposes). The average season-to-date snow (through Jan. 19) is 17.4″.

Quad Cities International Airport
Quad Cities International Airport(KWQC)

January is typically the snowiest month of the winter season with an average of 10.8″. The months of February, March and April average a total of a little more than 14.0″ of snow.

Quad Cities International Airport
Quad Cities International Airport(KWQC)

While there is still plenty of winter left, climatologically we can say we are making the turn to spring after the next couple weeks.

Officially, there are only 60 days until the official start of spring on March 20.

