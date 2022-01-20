Advertisement

Anne Hughes named KWQC-TV6 news director

Anne Hughes, news director at KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa, has been named news director at KWQC-TV6.
Anne Hughes, news director at KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa, has been named news director at KWQC-TV6.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A familiar face will soon head the KWQC-TV6 news department.

Anne Hughes, news director at KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa, has been named news director at TV6.

Hughes began her career in broadcasting in Moline as a producer for WQAD-TV. She started at TV6 in 2000 and was a producer, executive producer, assignment editor and assistant news director.

She became news director of KYOU in early 2020.

“Anne has earned the trust and respect of her colleagues with a dedication to journalism, community and her co-workers,” Sue Ramsett, KWQC Vice President and General Manager, said.

“Over the past two years, Anne has grown tremendously as a manager and is equipped/prepared to be the strong, experienced leader the KWQC newsroom needs.”

Please join us in congratulating Hughes on her return to the Quad Cities!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deceased and wounded subjects have been identified as two of the three suspects...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday
A large police presence was seen outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30...
Large police presence seen outside Taco Bell in Davenport
As the suspects threatened employees and demanded merchandise, the clerk decided he had to open...
Store clerk shoots suspect during armed robbery
A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of 17th Street in Davenport.
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Davenport
A Blue Grass man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually abused a teenager starting...
Blue Grass man charged with sexually abusing teenager

Latest News

Party at the Park is meant to bring the community together to meet neighbors, speak with City...
The City of Davenport returns ‘Party at the Park’ summer 2022
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Meteor spotted in the QCA Thursday morning
Bettendorf, IA
Security camera captures meteor in Bettendorf Thursday AM
The state's attorney said she is preparing to file charges against two of the suspects.
State’s attorney: No charges filed against clerk who shot alleged robbers at Rock Island vape shop