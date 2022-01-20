Anne Hughes named KWQC-TV6 news director

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A familiar face will soon head the KWQC-TV6 news department.

Anne Hughes, news director at KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa, has been named news director at TV6.

Hughes began her career in broadcasting in Moline as a producer for WQAD-TV. She started at TV6 in 2000 and was a producer, executive producer, assignment editor and assistant news director.

She became news director of KYOU in early 2020.

“Anne has earned the trust and respect of her colleagues with a dedication to journalism, community and her co-workers,” Sue Ramsett, KWQC Vice President and General Manager, said.

“Over the past two years, Anne has grown tremendously as a manager and is equipped/prepared to be the strong, experienced leader the KWQC newsroom needs.”

Please join us in congratulating Hughes on her return to the Quad Cities!

