The benefits of reverse total shoulder replacement

How to know if your type of joint disorder makes you a candidate
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -We have all heard about or know someone that needed shoulder replacement surgery. But are you aware of reverse total shoulder replacement?

Dr. Tuvi Mendel, of Orthopaedic Specialists, a premiere board-certified orthopedic surgeon, that performs reverse total shoulder replacement surgery on patients with a combination of severe shoulder arthritis and rotator cuff tears. This surgical technique is a technologically advanced alternative to the traditional shoulder procedure.

Watch the interview to discover why this works very well for certain patients and the resulting length of recovery time (which is amazingly quick).

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / 563-344-9292 OR 2635 Lincoln Hwy # D / Clinton, IA / (563) 243-4170 / FACEBOOK

