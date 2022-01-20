Betty White Challenge was a Success

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Animal Welfare Center’s Patti McRae shares the centers’ earnings from Monday’s Betty White Challenge. She also introduces a rabbit that is looking for his forever home - and a new name!

The welfare center is currently open to appointments only, as they want to keep their employees and animals as safe as they can.

Quad City Animal Welfare Center // 724 2nd Ave W, Milan, IL 61264

