Bitter cold the next two mornings

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - A First Alert Day remains in effect as wind chills will reach dangerous levels of -20º or colder this morning. Frostbite can set in just 25 minutes in conditions like this, so bundle up. Sunshine will return today and since we were able to melt a lot of snow earlier this week, we should be able to recover to around 10º area wide. We will have another night below zero for temperatures, but winds will be very light so it should feel warmer on Friday morning. Several systems will slip by the area Friday night through Monday. Each system will bring a minor snow chance with a dusting to half inch possible with each passing piece of energy.

TODAY: Sunny and cold. High: 12º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: -3º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 19º.

