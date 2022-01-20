The City of Davenport returns ‘Party at the Park’ summer 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is bringing ‘Party at the Park’ back for Davenport residents in the summer of 2022.

Party at the Park is meant to bring the community together to meet neighbors, speak with City staff and elected officials, and celebrate the summer the city said in a media release. There will be food, entertainment and activities for the whole family.

The City said members from its staff will be in attendance to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community and how residents can get involved in their neighborhood.

The parties will be on select Thursdays June 9 through Aug. 18 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Party at the Park 2022 dates:

June 9 | Herington Park, 935 Brown Street

June 16 | Jersey Farms Park, 2930 E 65th Street

June 30 | Van Buren Park, 205 S Elmwood Avenue

July 7 | Marquette Park, 3200 North Marquette Street

July 21 | Duck Creek Park, 3300 East Locust Street

August 11 | Ridgeview Park, 1819 Ridgeview Drive

August 18 | Emeis Park, 4500 West Locust Street

The City of Davenport said to visit http://www.davenportiowa.com/pip to stay up-to-date throughout the summer on the events.

