Advertisement

The City of Davenport returns ‘Party at the Park’ summer 2022

Party at the Park is meant to bring the community together to meet neighbors, speak with City...
Party at the Park is meant to bring the community together to meet neighbors, speak with City staff and elected officials, and celebrate the summer the city said.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is bringing ‘Party at the Park’ back for Davenport residents in the summer of 2022.

Party at the Park is meant to bring the community together to meet neighbors, speak with City staff and elected officials, and celebrate the summer the city said in a media release. There will be food, entertainment and activities for the whole family.

The City said members from its staff will be in attendance to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community and how residents can get involved in their neighborhood.

The parties will be on select Thursdays June 9 through Aug. 18 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Party at the Park 2022 dates:

  • June 9 | Herington Park, 935 Brown Street
  • June 16 | Jersey Farms Park, 2930 E 65th Street
  • June 30 | Van Buren Park, 205 S Elmwood Avenue
  • July 7 | Marquette Park, 3200 North Marquette Street
  • July 21 | Duck Creek Park, 3300 East Locust Street
  • August 11 | Ridgeview Park, 1819 Ridgeview Drive
  • August 18 | Emeis Park, 4500 West Locust Street

The City of Davenport said to visit http://www.davenportiowa.com/pip to stay up-to-date throughout the summer on the events.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deceased and wounded subjects have been identified as two of the three suspects...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday
A large police presence was seen outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30...
Large police presence seen outside Taco Bell in Davenport
As the suspects threatened employees and demanded merchandise, the clerk decided he had to open...
Store clerk shoots suspect during armed robbery
A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of 17th Street in Davenport.
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Davenport
A Blue Grass man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually abused a teenager starting...
Blue Grass man charged with sexually abusing teenager

Latest News

Anne Hughes, news director at KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa, has been named news director at KWQC-TV6.
Anne Hughes named KWQC-TV6 news director
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Meteor spotted in the QCA Thursday morning
Bettendorf, IA
Security camera captures meteor in Bettendorf Thursday AM
The state's attorney said she is preparing to file charges against two of the suspects.
State’s attorney: No charges filed against clerk who shot alleged robbers at Rock Island vape shop