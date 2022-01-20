Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on gun, interference charges

Lance Carr, 29, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He also is wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear on a charge of interference with official acts.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Police said he is 6-foot-2, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

