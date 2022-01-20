CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigating 2 armed robberies at beauty supply business

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating two armed robberies at the same business.

Around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 10, Moline police responded to an armed robbery at Faabu Beauty Supply, 3106 Avenue of the Cities. Police said two males forced their way into the business and people inside the store were held at gunpoint for several minutes while the suspects took cash and put it into plastic shopping bags.

The men left out the back door and fled in a dark-colored Ford sedan. Police said the suspects were described as black males wearing gloves and masks. One was 6-foot-4 with a thin build. The other was shorter with a medium build, according to police.

Around 8:15 p.m. Jan. 17, the store was robbed again by four male suspects wearing masks and gloves.

One of the offenders struck a victim with a handgun and pointed it at them, according to police.

The suspects took cash from the business and left in a silver vehicle, possibly a 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala or Malibu.

Four suspects who police say robbed the Faabu Beauty Supply store in Moline on Jan. 17 left the area in a silver vehicle, possibly a 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Three of the suspects were wearing all-black clothing and were described as mixed race or caucasian. The other suspect was wearing a lighter colored hoodie and was between 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall, also mixed-race or caucasian. The male with the handgun was described as wearing all black and was around 5-foot-10.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward of at least $500 through the Crime Stoppers Gun Crime Initiative Program.

