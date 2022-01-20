Advertisement

Fire damages Augustana’s “Viking House” Wednesday(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Fire responded to a structure fire at a house owned by Augustana College Wednesday.

Officials say they received the call at about 2:42 p.m. for the “Viking House”, located at 730 34th St. in Rock Island. A TV6 crew on the scene says smoke was coming from the second level of the house.

Fire officials say the fire was put out within 20 minutes, and all 8 occupants of the house are safe. Rock Island EMS and Augustana campus police were also on scene.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details become available.

