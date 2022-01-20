Health officials inform Quad Citians on what to do with positive rapid test results

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - More options to access at-home rapid test have become available to Americans thanks to the federal governments newest website.

Well now local health officials are giving Quad Citians some guidance on what to do once they get those test.

For starters, health officials in Rock Island and Scott County are reminding Quad Citians to make sure they’re being safe when exploring in-person options of rapid test.

They advise those who are searching for a test to call their health providers to see where to go before showing up.

Plus if your are experiencing symptoms, to think of others ways to find a test without going in-person.

“At home test are a good tool, however if you feel you are symptomatic maybe send someone else to the pharmacy, so you don’t spread the virus potentially,” said Janet Hill of Rock Island County Health Department.

“We only want people going to the emergency room, if they are having a medical emergency so someone who is not having a challenge with perhaps breathing or chest pain if they think they may have COVID or exposed to COVID they can contact their health care provider,” says Amy Thoreson of the Scott County Health Department.

In terms of what to do if your rapid test turns out positive, experts say those at-home rapid test are not reportable, so people shouldn’t worry about showing up to share their results.

On the other hand, this is causing concern for those positivity rates that are being reported from the health departments.

In both health departments officials say the positivity rate is more than 20%.

They’re also saying that number could very well be higher due to rapid test not being reported.

Experts say having accurate numbers is important but they are more worried about what people are doing after they figure out they’re results.

“They need to understand that they have the personal responsibility to take this information of a positive test result and act responsibly,” said Hill.

“Home test kits give people quicker access to make good decisions regarding the health of themselves and the people they are going to be around and that’s the primary focus of those home test,” said Thoreson.

Now officials say they are paying close attention to hospitalizations and going back to they’re motto; ‘flattening the curve’ so that health care systems are not being overwhelmed.

