Advertisement

Health officials inform Quad Citians on what to do with positive rapid test results

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - More options to access at-home rapid test have become available to Americans thanks to the federal governments newest website.

Well now local health officials are giving Quad Citians some guidance on what to do once they get those test.

For starters, health officials in Rock Island and Scott County are reminding Quad Citians to make sure they’re being safe when exploring in-person options of rapid test.

They advise those who are searching for a test to call their health providers to see where to go before showing up.

Plus if your are experiencing symptoms, to think of others ways to find a test without going in-person.

“At home test are a good tool, however if you feel you are symptomatic maybe send someone else to the pharmacy, so you don’t spread the virus potentially,” said Janet Hill of Rock Island County Health Department.

“We only want people going to the emergency room, if they are having a medical emergency so someone who is not having a challenge with perhaps breathing or chest pain if they think they may have COVID or exposed to COVID they can contact their health care provider,” says Amy Thoreson of the Scott County Health Department.

In terms of what to do if your rapid test turns out positive, experts say those at-home rapid test are not reportable, so people shouldn’t worry about showing up to share their results.

On the other hand, this is causing concern for those positivity rates that are being reported from the health departments.

In both health departments officials say the positivity rate is more than 20%.

They’re also saying that number could very well be higher due to rapid test not being reported.

Experts say having accurate numbers is important but they are more worried about what people are doing after they figure out they’re results.

“They need to understand that they have the personal responsibility to take this information of a positive test result and act responsibly,” said Hill.

“Home test kits give people quicker access to make good decisions regarding the health of themselves and the people they are going to be around and that’s the primary focus of those home test,” said Thoreson.

Now officials say they are paying close attention to hospitalizations and going back to they’re motto; ‘flattening the curve’ so that health care systems are not being overwhelmed.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deceased and wounded subjects have been identified as two of the three suspects...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday
A large police presence was seen outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30...
Large police presence seen outside Taco Bell in Davenport
As the suspects threatened employees and demanded merchandise, the clerk decided he had to open...
Store clerk shoots suspect during armed robbery
A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of 17th Street in Davenport.
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Davenport
A Blue Grass man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually abused a teenager starting...
Blue Grass man charged with sexually abusing teenager

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Charges will not be filed at this time against a clerk at Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape Shop who...
State’s attorney: No charges filed against clerk who shot alleged robbers at Rock Island vape shop
First Alert Day
First Alert Day from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for dangerous wind chills
Cold again tomorrow morning
Subzero wind chills this morning