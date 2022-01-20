Hy-Vee HealthMarket Picks and Heart Health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dietitian Katie Schaeffer from Hy-Vee shares HealthMarket Products and a healthy mango salsa!

Top 5 HealthMarket Products

· Food For Life Ezekiel sprouted grain bread

Food For Life Ezekiel bread is made by combining six sprouted grains and legumes (wheat, barley, millet, lentils, soybeans and spelt) which together provide a complete protein. It is free of preservatives.

Sprouting grains may help increase digestibility, absorption of nutrients and antioxidants.

Each slice of bread contains 3 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein. Both fiber and protein can help with fullness and can help support better blood sugar control.

· Tumaro’s Carb Wise wraps

Tumaro’s Carb Wise whole-wheat wraps contain 60 calories, 13 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber and 5 grams protein.

The lower calorie yet high fiber combination is helpful for those trying to lose weight while wanting to stay fuller for longer.

They can be used for so much more than just a wrap. Try them for breakfast burritos, sandwiches, enchiladas, tacos and fajitas.

· Zevia® zero-calorie soda

Zevia® - Zero Sugar, Zero Calories and Naturally Sweetened

All Zevia® products are Kosher, Vegan & Gluten Free

Zevia® beverages are sweetened with stevia leaf extract, and don’t have additives that many need to avoid in order to manage their conditions.

· Banza pasta

Banza pasta is made from chickpeas. Chickpeas have been shown to improve blood sugar control. Studies show consumption of beans is correlated with a reduced risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Banza is high in fiber and protein (5 grams fiber and 11 grams protein per serving).For those wanting to eat more plant-based, Banza can be a helpful addition for a pasta that provides a good amount of protein. It provides 1.5 times the protein and 3 times the fiber as traditional pasta.

· Chosen Foods avocado oil

Chosen Foods avocado oil is 100% pure, naturally refined and always made from ripened-to-perfection avocados, which are a healthy source of fat.

Chosen Foods avocado oil is the kitchen workhorse. With a neutral flavor, avocado oil can be used for baking, marinades, dressing mixed greens and pasta salads – the possibilities are endless.

With avocado oil’s 500°F smoke point it can be used for any cooking purpose, from high-heat sautéing to grilling or baking.

Healthy You in 2022 Health Fair

Are you looking to start the New Year off right? Attend our annual Health Fair to learn your dietitian’s favorite go-to products, get your nutrition questions answered, and enjoy free samples, recipes and coupons.

o Event Date: Saturday, January 29, noon – 2:00 p.m.

o Locations:

Northgate Hy-Vee (1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA)

Devils Glenn Hy-Vee

Utica Ridge Hy-Vee

Milan Hy-Vee

Rock Island Hy-Vee

Serves 16

All you need:

1 medium mango, peeled, seeded and cut into ¾-inch cubes

1 (15 oz) can Hy-Vee black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen Hy-Vee Select super sweet corn, thawed

¼ cup diced red pepper

¼ cup finely chopped green onion

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley

3 tbsp fresh lime juice

¼ tsp Hy-Vee salt

¼ tsp ground cumin

Baked tortilla chips, for serving

All you do:

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Serve with baked tortilla chips.

· READ FOOD NUTRITION LABELS: Look for foods with 2 grams or less of saturated fat, 0 grams of trans fat and fewer than 140 mg of sodium per serving. Choose foods that have at least 5 grams of fiber per serving.

· ADD GOOD FATS TO YOUR CART: Unsaturated fats like nuts, olive oil, avocados and salmon can reduce the amount of low density (“bad”) lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood and lower the risk of heart disease.

· CHOOSE WHOLE-GRAIN FOODS: Look for the word “whole-grain” as the first item in the ingredient list instead of enriched flour or “multi-grain.” Whole grains contain the entire grain and are a better source of dietary fiber.

· BEWARE OF SNEAKY INGREDIENTS: Sodium and added sugars can go by many different names. Sodium can be labeled as monosodium glutamate (MSG); sugar can be high fructose corn syrup, dextrose or molasses.

· LOOK FOR THE HEART-CHECK MARK: When you see the heart-check mark on the label of food, it means the product has been certified by the American Heart Association to meet specific nutrition requirements.

Heart-Check Certified food has 10% or more of the Daily Value of vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, protein or dietary fiber. It has 1 gram or less of saturated fat per serving, ½ gram or less of trans fat per serving and limited sodium (based on the particular food category).

Meet Your Metrics Screening

When: February 2022

What: Looking to take charge of your health? Come in for a free biometric screening with your Hy-Vee dietitian! Your dietitian will collect a blood sample from a finger prick that will be used to determine cholesterol levels, triglycerides, and glucose levels. They will also take resting blood pressure, weight, and body fat percentage. Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last! To sign up, visit www.hy-vee.com/health.

Where: Northgate Hy-Vee (1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52803) and Milan Hy-Vee

