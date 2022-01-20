Advertisement

Indoor Plant Tips and Accessories

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wallace’s Garden Center’s Kate Terrell shares beginner steps to having indoor plants, how to take care of these indoor plants, and accessories that will enhance the life of indoor plants. Indoor plants have a lot of mental health benefits, and improves the air quality around them!

Wallace’s Garden Center // 2605 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722

