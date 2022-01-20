Advertisement

State’s attorney: No charges filed against clerk who shot alleged robbers at Rock Island vape shop

Charges will not be filed at this time against a clerk at Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape Shop who shot two alleged robbers, killing one, Wednesday night, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Charges will not be filed at this time against a clerk at Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape Shop who shot two alleged robbers, killing one, Tuesday night, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said.

“After a preliminary review of surveillance video and witness interviews, it appears the use of force by the employee was justified as self-defense and for the defense of others inside the store during the robbery,” she said in a media release posted on her Facebook page Wednesday night.

Around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, the business at 2733 18th Avenue in Rock Island was robbed by three males, Villarreal said. One of them pointed a gun at employees inside the store.

One employee was able to get a gun kept by the store owner for protection because the store had been robbed twice in recent months, Villarreal said.

The employee fired the gun several times and struck two of the alleged robbers.

One of them died from their injuries, while the other is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Villarreal said she is preparing to file aggravated robbery charges against the two remaining robbery suspects and that additional charges are being considered as the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

