Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deceased and wounded subjects have been identified as two of the three suspects...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday
A large police presence was seen outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30...
Large police presence seen outside Taco Bell in Davenport
As the suspects threatened employees and demanded merchandise, the clerk decided he had to open...
Store clerk shoots suspect during armed robbery
A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of 17th Street in Davenport.
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Davenport
A Blue Grass man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually abused a teenager starting...
Blue Grass man charged with sexually abusing teenager

Latest News

In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selected for federal trial over George Floyd’s killing
A Missouri nurse who won an essay contest was surprised by a virtual meeting with singer...
Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé
Lance Carr, 29, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on a charge of felon in...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on gun, interference charges
Four suspects who police say robbed the Faabu Beauty Supply store in Moline on Jan. 17 left the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigating 2 armed robberies at beauty supply business